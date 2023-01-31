Staples Canada Partners With A BCE Unit To Sell Bell Services Through Staples

(RTTNews) - Staples Canada that provides working and learning solutions to businesses, and telecom major Bell, a unit of BCE Inc. (BCE) on Tuesday announced a multi-year exclusive agreement to sell Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile wireless and wireline services through Staples stores across Canada.

In addition, Staples and Bell would sell Bell wireless and wireline services direct to medium businesses through the Staples Professional sales team, backed by Bell's advanced communications expertise.

Starting in late spring 2023, customers can shop for Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile products and services at in-store kiosks within Staples locations, staffed by Staples sales associates. Mobility services would be available in 300 Staples locations across the country, with Bell and Virgin Plus Internet, TV and home phone services available in the majority of Staples locations within Bell's wireline footprint.

Shares of BCE closed Monday's trading at $46.94, up $0.12 or 0.26 percent from the previous close.

