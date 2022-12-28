Staple vegetables quicken Russia's weekly consumer prices rise

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Adds annual inflation

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The rise in Russia's consumer prices quickened in the week to Dec. 26, data showed on Wednesday, driven largely by higher prices for staple fruits and vegetables, and airline tickets.

The consumer price index rose 0.12% in the week to Dec. 26, the Rosstat federal statistics service said, up from a 0.02% rise a week earlier. Since the start of the year, prices have jumped 12.01% compared with 8.39% in 2021.

Separately, the Economy Ministry said annualised inflation eased to 12.19% as of Dec. 26 from 12.35% a week earlier.

The central bank on Dec. 16 held interest rates at 7.5% for the second meeting in succession, but shifted its rhetoric to acknowledge growing inflation risks, saying a recent military mobilisation was adding to labour shortages.

Prices for fruit and vegetables continued to rise quicker than most items in the basket, up 2.3% on average. Rosstat said prices of staple goods such as carrots had risen 4% in the last week, onions by 3.9% and tomatoes by 3.7%.

The cost of an economy class flight ticket was up by 5.5%.

The central bank targets inflation at 4%, which it aims to achieve by 2024. It has forecast inflation to fall to 5%-7% next year.

High inflation has for years been a concern for Russian households as it dents their spending power and eats into living standards. Poverty rates are relatively high in Russia and surveys show more than half of households have no savings.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Barbara Lewis)

