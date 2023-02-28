Stantec (STN) Stock Rises 2% Following Q4 Earnings Beat

Stantec Inc. STN reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues falling short of the same.

The stock gained 2% since the earnings release on Feb 22 in response to the better-than-expected earnings performance.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 11 cents from non-recurring items) came in at 60 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus mark by 13.2%. Adjusted earnings increased 33.3% from the year-ago figure.

Total revenues of $832.7 million slightly missed the consensus estimate and decreased 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. The top line includes 10.6% organic growth and 9.8% growth from acquisitions.

Stantec Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stantec Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stantec Inc. Quote

Stantec’s shares have gained 17.6% in the past year compared with its industry’s 9.5% decline.

Quarter Details

The project margin came in at $620.5 million indicating a 22.5% increase from the year-ago figure. Project margin, as a percentage of net revenues, for the quarter came in at 54.9% as compared to 55.3% a year ago. The increase is supported by net revenue growth and solid project execution.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 34.9% to $191.7 million on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted EBITDA margin was at 17%, 150 basis points more than the previous year figure.

The backlog reduced to $5.9 billion from $6.2 billion reported at the end of the previous quarter. The figure marks an increase of 14.9% from the Dec 31 2022 figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Stantec generated $209.6 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter. The free cash flow generated by the company in the current quarter is $135.10 million. Capital expenditures were $28.6 million. During the reported quarter, the company paid $19.9 million through dividends.

The company has generated an adjusted return on invested capital of 10.5%in line, 20 basis points more than the year-ago reported quarter.

2023 outlook

The company expects the net revenues to go up 7-11% in the year as compared to 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to stay in the band of 16-17%. The company targets to generate a return on invested capital of more than 10.5%.

Stantec's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.195 per share, payable on April 17, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023, representing an 8.3% increase.

Stantec currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The following stocks from the Business Service sector reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Gartner, Inc. IT,currently having a Zacks Rank of 3, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 49 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $3.70 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 44% and increased 23.8% year over year. IT’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6% and improved 15.2% year over year on a reported basis and 20% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Aptiv PLC APTV, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 3, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 41 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.27 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and increased more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. APTV’s revenue surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6% and increased 12.2% year over year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stantec Inc. (STN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.