Stantec (STN) Price Target Increased by 9.32% to 79.53

The average one-year price target for Stantec (NYSE:STN) has been revised to 79.53 / share. This is an increase of 9.32% from the prior estimate of 72.75 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.16 to a high of 88.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.00% from the latest reported closing price of 70.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stantec. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 10.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STN is 0.37%, a decrease of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 70,187K shares. The put/call ratio of STN is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 10,813K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,012K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STN by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 7,475K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,604K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STN by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,301K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 86.94% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 2,817K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,848K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 68.36% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 2,553K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares, representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STN by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Stantec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, they always design with community in mind. The company is formed by designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

