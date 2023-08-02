Stantec (STN) Price Target Increased by 5.69% to 70.68

The average one-year price target for Stantec (NYSE:STN) has been revised to 70.68 / share. This is an increase of 5.69% from the prior estimate of 66.87 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.08 to a high of 77.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.40% from the latest reported closing price of 67.70 / share.

Stantec Declares $0.20 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.78 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $67.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stantec. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STN is 0.37%, an increase of 22.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 69,452K shares. The put/call ratio of STN is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 11,726K shares representing 10.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,478K shares, representing a decrease of 14.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 7,604K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,604K shares, representing a decrease of 13.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,502K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,254K shares, representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 85.93% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 2,848K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,832K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 66.75% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,248K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 43.01% over the last quarter.

Stantec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, they always design with community in mind. The company is formed by designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.