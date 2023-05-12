Stantec (STN) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Stantec said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.78 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $59.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.32%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stantec. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STN is 0.32%, an increase of 12.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.85% to 70,397K shares. The put/call ratio of STN is 2.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.47% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stantec is 66.53. The forecasts range from a low of 63.38 to a high of $72.95. The average price target represents an increase of 12.47% from its latest reported closing price of 59.15.

The projected annual revenue for Stantec is 4,795MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 11,726K shares representing 10.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,478K shares, representing a decrease of 14.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 8,604K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,366K shares, representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STN by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,254K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,699K shares, representing a decrease of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 2,832K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STN by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,248K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 43.01% over the last quarter.

Stantec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, they always design with community in mind. The company is formed by designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

