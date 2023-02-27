Stantec (STN) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Stantec said on February 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.78 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $58.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.34%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.14% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stantec is $59.51. The forecasts range from a low of $53.51 to a high of $70.52. The average price target represents an increase of 2.14% from its latest reported closing price of $58.26.

The projected annual revenue for Stantec is $4,795MM. The projected annual EPS is $3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stantec. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 9.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STN is 0.34%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 72,633K shares. The put/call ratio of STN is 3.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 13,478K shares representing 12.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,493K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STN by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 9,366K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,731K shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,254K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,699K shares, representing a decrease of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 88.60% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 2,832K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,276K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,306K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STN by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Stantec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, they always design with community in mind. The company is formed by designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

