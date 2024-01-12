Stantec (STN) Announces Acquisition of Morrison Hershfield

Stantec STN announced the acquisition of Morrison Hershfield on Jan 9. The acquisition is expected to be closed by the first quarter of 2024. It fosters collaboration on projects with a shared understanding of market dynamics and client needs, thus enabling both firms to capitalize on significant infrastructure project opportunities.

Stantec has gained 20.2% in the past six months, outperforming its industry’s 9.3% growth and S&P 500 composite’s 6.1% rise in the same time frame.

Morrison Hershfield, an Ontario-based engineering and management firm, specializes in transportation, buildings and environmental services. With 1,150 employees across Canada, the United States and India, it brings expertise in infrastructure, data center engineering and environmental impact assessment. The firm's client-focused approach and top-tier reputation contribute to its prominence in the industry.

Stantec Inc. Price

Stantec Inc. price | Stantec Inc. Quote

What the Acquisition Brings for Stantec

Stantec considers acquisition a crucial strategy for fostering growth. Through this approach, the company aims to introduce diversified offerings, strengthen its existing businesses, expand its geographical presence and augment its employee base.

The acquisition checks all the boxes as it offers significant benefits. Morrison Hershfield's expertise in engineering and management, particularly in transportation, buildings and environmental services, complements Stantec's existing services. This synergy allows for a broader range of offerings and increased capabilities, especially in areas like Horizontal Infrastructure and Buildings engineering. Morrison Hershfield's Horizontal Infrastructure business doubles Stantec's transportation presence in Ontario, strengthening its capabilities in bridge, highway, construction administration, program management and inspection services.

Morrison Hershfield's strong presence in Canada, particularly in major markets, will expand Stantec's reach and enhance its Canadian workforce by approximately 10%. The acquisition strengthens Stantec's position in key growth markets, including the Greater Toronto Area, and provides a foothold in Western Canada. This diversification helps Stantec tap into new opportunities and fortifies its market presence.

STN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

The following top-ranked stocks from the broader Business Services sector are also worth consideration:

Clean Harbors CLH currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues for 2023 is pegged at $5.42 billion, up 5% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $6.81 per share, which indicates a decline of 4.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CLH beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed on one instance, with an average surprise of 3.2%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions BR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues for 2023 is pegged at $6.53 billion, up 7.7% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $7.72 per share, which indicates an increase of 10.1%.

BR beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on one instance, with an average surprise of 3.2%.

ABM Industries ABM carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has a VGM Score of A at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues for 2023 is pegged at $8.14 billion, slightly higher than the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.32 per share, which indicates a decline of 5.1%.

ABM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed on one instance, with an average surprise of 1.4%.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stantec Inc. (STN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.