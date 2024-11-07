Stantec raises FY24 adjusted EPS growth view to 16%-18% from 12%-16%

Raises FY24 net revenue growth view to 14.5%-15% from 12%-15%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on STN:
- Stantec reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.30, consensus 90c
- STN Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Stantec to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Stantec assumed with an Outperform at Scotiabank
- Uranium Energy receives approval to raise production capacity at Irigaray plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.