Stantec price target raised to C$140 from C$128 at National Bank

National Bank raised the firm’s price target on Stantec (STN) to C$140 from C$128 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
- Stantec Secures Major Contract for Arizona Port Project
- Stantec price target raised to C$138 from C$125 at Desjardins
- Stantec price target lowered to C$135 from C$145 at Stifel
- Stantec price target raised to C$128 from C$124 at RBC Capital
- Stantec price target raised to C$135 from C$131 at BMO Capital
