Stantec price target raised to C$138 from C$125 at Desjardins

Desjardins raised the firm’s price target on Stantec (STN) to C$138 from C$125 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Read More on STN:
- Stantec price target lowered to C$135 from C$145 at Stifel
- Stantec price target raised to C$128 from C$124 at RBC Capital
- Stantec price target raised to C$135 from C$131 at BMO Capital
- Stantec Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Stantec upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord
