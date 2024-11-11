Stantec price target raised to C$128 from C$124 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan raised the firm’s price target on Stantec (STN) to C$128 from C$124 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on STN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.