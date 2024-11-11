Stantec price target lowered to C$135 from C$145 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Ian Gillis lowered the firm’s price target on Stantec (STN) to C$135 from C$145 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on STN:
- Stantec price target raised to C$128 from C$124 at RBC Capital
- Stantec price target raised to C$135 from C$131 at BMO Capital
- Stantec Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Stantec upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord
- Stantec’s Strategic Growth and Accounting Adjustments
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.