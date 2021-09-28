Stantec Inc (STN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Stantec Inc (STN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.131 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.31, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STN was $48.31, representing a -7.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.36 and a 71.92% increase over the 52 week low of $28.10.

STN is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). STN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports STN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.25%, compared to an industry average of 24.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.