Stantec Inc (STN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Stantec Inc (STN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.119 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.31% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.91, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STN was $29.91, representing a -11.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.81 and a 42.5% increase over the 52 week low of $20.99.

STN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). STN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports STN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.64%, compared to an industry average of -10.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

