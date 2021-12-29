Stantec Inc (STN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Stantec Inc (STN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.129 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased STN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.53% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $55.56, the dividend yield is .93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STN was $55.56, representing a -5.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.50 and a 73.63% increase over the 52 week low of $32.

STN is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Carnival Corporation (CUK). STN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.43. Zacks Investment Research reports STN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.39%, compared to an industry average of 16.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stn Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to STN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PDN with an decrease of -5.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STN at 0.21%.

