Stantec Inc (STN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Stantec Inc (STN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.119 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.15, the dividend yield is 1.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STN was $32.15, representing a -4.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.81 and a 50.02% increase over the 52 week low of $21.43.

STN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). STN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports STN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .16%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.