Stantec Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$100.1 million, or C$0.88 per share. This compares with C$77.1 million, or C$0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stantec Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$132.8 million or C$1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to C$1.553 billion from C$1.370 billion last year.

Stantec Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

