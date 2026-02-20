Stantec Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Stantec STN is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25, after the closing bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four reported quarters and matched twice, delivering an earnings surprise of 4.3% on average.

Q4 Expectations for STN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.18 billion, indicating an increase of 11.3% year over year.

The top line is likely to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter due to strong demand for STN’s offerings, combined with favorable global trends, across water, transportation, energy transition and mission-critical sectors. This demand is also likely to have been supported by the company’s diversified operations across sectors and geographies.

The water business is expected to have delivered continuous double-digit organic growth through AMP8 long-term framework agreements and public sector investment in water infrastructure across the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

The Energy Transition, Mining and Infrastructure sectors are likely to have witnessed strong growth through land development projects in Alberta, airport projects in Quebec and transit, rail and bridge projects in Eastern Canada. New energy projects in Chile and Peru and an electrical transmission project in Germany are also likely to have boosted sales volume during the quarter. The generic need for copper to support grid strengthening and energy transition is also likely to have supported recurring growth in mining teams, particularly in South America.

Additionally, the recent selection of STN’s Energy team for Manitoba Hydro's $7 billion high-voltage direct current reliability project to secure continuous grid reliability for communities across the provinces of Canada and the Infrastructure team for a $745 million project to widen the SC-90 corridor by providing traffic operations, access management, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and impact minimization in South Carolina, are collectively anticipated to have boosted the top line in this quarter.

Recent government policies, especially the Federal Budget of 2025, which prioritized infrastructure investments across various sectors, are also likely to have benefited the company in this quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 87 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.1%.

The bottom line is likely to have been boosted by the company's increasing operating income, supported by the rising trend of organic backlog growth.

Stantec Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stantec Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stantec Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for STN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

STN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI has an Earnings ESP of +4.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Barrett Business Services’ fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.42 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.6%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 64 cents per share, implying a 1.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. BBSI beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four reported quarters, matched once and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 18.6%.

Dave Inc. DAVE has an Earnings ESP of +9.07% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVE’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $164 million, indicating 62.5% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.50 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 71.6%. DAVE beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 74.7%.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

