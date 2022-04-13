Stantec Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for STN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.95, changing hands as high as $51.09 per share. Stantec Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STN's low point in its 52 week range is $42.70 per share, with $58.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.