Stantec to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

Stantec is set to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 7, 2024, followed by a conference call on November 8, 2024, to discuss the company’s performance. As a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, Stantec’s updates are closely watched by investors and stakeholders interested in innovative solutions for community challenges.

