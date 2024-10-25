News & Insights

Stantec to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 25, 2024 — 04:09 pm EDT

Stantec (TSE:STN) has released an update.

Stantec is set to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 7, 2024, followed by a conference call on November 8, 2024, to discuss the company’s performance. As a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, Stantec’s updates are closely watched by investors and stakeholders interested in innovative solutions for community challenges.

