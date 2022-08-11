Oil
SMR

Stanmore to buy Mitsui's 20% stake in Queensland coal venture for $380 mln

Contributor
Upasana Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Australia's Stanmore Resources said on Friday it would buy the remaining 20% stake in a metallurgical coal venture in Queensland from Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co for $380 million.

Adds details on deal, background

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Stanmore Resources SMR.AX said on Friday it would buy the remaining 20% stake in a metallurgical coal venture in Queensland from Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co 8031.T for $380 million.

The deal, which the coal explorer plans to fund through internal resources, comes months after it agreed to buy BHP Group's BHP.AX 80% stake in the venture for up to $1.35 billion.

Stanmore, majority-owned by Singapore-listed Golden Energy and Resources GOLD.SI, said the deal would cement its position as a leading metallurgical coal miner in the Bowen Basin.

"Having 100% control of South Walker Creek and Poitrel, as well as Wards Well and other projects, allows Stanmore to maximise value amongst our assets in the region," said Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Matos.

The Australian firm said it expects to continue to have sufficient internal sources to meet its ongoing cash needs and fund the deal without issuing new debt or raising capital.

Stanmore expects the venture, now renamed as Stanmore SMC Pty Ltd, to shortly declare and pay a significant dividend. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMR BHP GOLD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular