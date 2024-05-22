Stanmore Resources Triumphs with Strong Returns

Stanmore Resources Ltd (AU:SMR) has released an update.

Stanmore Resources Ltd has reported a standout year with a 40% total shareholder return, tripling the ASX300 average, and achieved record operational performances, although there was a slight increase in their total recordable injury frequency rate. The company also made significant strides in sustainability, developing key policies and strategies, and is well-prepared for upcoming mandatory climate-related financial reporting. Notably, Stanmore strengthened its financial position, transitioning from net debt to a net cash position, and expanded its portfolio with strategic acquisitions like the Eagle Downs joint venture.

