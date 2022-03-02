BHP

Stanmore Resources to raise $506 mln for BHP Mitsui Coal stake buy

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Coal explorer Stanmore Resources said on Thursday it would raise A$694 million ($506.06 million) to fund the acquisition of an 80% stake in BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC), a joint venture in Queensland, from global miner BHP Group.

Stanmore, which signed the deal with BHP in November to buy the stake for $1.35 billion, said it would issue about 631 million shares through a proposed entitlement offer at A$1.10 per share, a 12% discount to stock's last close.

($1 = 1.3714 Australian dollars)

