Stanmore Resources to raise $506 mln for BHP Mitsui Coal stake buy

March 3 (Reuters) - Coal explorer Stanmore Resources SMR.AX said on Thursday it would raise A$694 million ($506.06 million) to fund the acquisition of an 80% stake in BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC), a joint venture in Queensland, from global miner BHP Group BHP.AX.

Stanmore, which signed the deal with BHP in November to buy the stake for $1.35 billion, said it would issue about 631 million shares through a proposed entitlement offer at A$1.10 per share, a 12% discount to stock's last close.

($1 = 1.3714 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

