Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian coal explorer Stanmore Resources SMR.AX said on Friday its unit would buy Mitsui & Co's 8031.T remaining 20% stake in BHP Mitsui Coal, the Japanese firm's joint venture with BHP Group BHP.AX, for $380 million.

