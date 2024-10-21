Stanmore Resources Reports Strong Q3 Production and Sales

Stanmore Resources Ltd (AU:SMR) has released an update.

Stanmore Resources Ltd reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with impressive production volumes and robust sales figures, despite challenges in the coking coal market due to weak steel demand. The company secured significant operational contracts and completed a major refinancing program, ending the quarter with $322 million in cash and a net debt of $28 million. With safety standards maintained and operational improvements at key sites, Stanmore is poised to meet its annual production targets.

