Stanmore Coal (ASX:SMR) Price Target Increased by 11.25% to 4.54

The average one-year price target for Stanmore Coal (ASX:SMR) has been revised to 4.54 / share. This is an increase of 11.25% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.44 to a high of 4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.22% from the latest reported closing price of 3.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanmore Coal. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 88.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMR is 0.09%, a decrease of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.51% to 10,187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,301K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,149K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 7.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,852K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,167K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 890K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 1.69% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 553K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing an increase of 39.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 43.89% over the last quarter.

