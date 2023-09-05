Stanmore Coal (ASX:SMR) Price Target Decreased by 8.57% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Stanmore Coal (ASX:SMR) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an decrease of 8.57% from the prior estimate of 4.46 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.64 to a high of 4.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.66% from the latest reported closing price of 2.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanmore Coal. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 250.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMR is 0.10%, a decrease of 47.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 240.67% to 8,408K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,149K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,852K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 791K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

TOVIX - American Beacon Tocqueville International Value Fund Institutional Class holds 506K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares, representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 12.21% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 451K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

