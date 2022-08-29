Stanley Zax Is The Independent Director of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) And They Just Picked Up 8.4% More Shares

Those following along with Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Stanley Zax, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$635k on stock at an average price of US$18.15. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 8.4%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Stanley Zax is the biggest insider purchase of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$18.12). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Kennedy-Wilson Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$20.96 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:KW Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about US$367m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kennedy-Wilson Holdings. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (2 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

