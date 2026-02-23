Stanley Martin Homes To Acquire United Homes For $221 Mln

(RTTNews) - United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG) on Monday said it has agreed to be acquired by Stanley Martin Homes, LLC in a deal valued about $221 million or $1.18 per share in cash.

Upon completion of the deal, expected in the second quarter of 2026, United Homes Group will become a subsidiary of Stanley Martin Homes and will no longer be publicly traded.

Shares of United Homes closed at $2.38 on Friday, up 5.78%.

