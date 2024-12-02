News & Insights

Stanley Electric Executes Significant Share Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Stanley Electric Co (JP:6923) has released an update.

Stanley Electric Co. has successfully purchased 2,161,300 shares of its own common stock for approximately 5.6 billion yen through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in November 2024. This buyback is part of a broader plan approved by the company’s Board of Directors to purchase up to 13 million shares by March 2025.

