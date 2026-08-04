Stanley Druckenmiller Holds Taiwan Semiconductor After Its Q2 Beat, Betting Chip Demand From Nvidia and AMD Keeps Growing

Key Points

Drunkenmiller trimmed his TSMC position in the first quarter, yet it remains the third largest in the Duquesne Family Office portfolio.

AI-driven demand is powering TSMC's strong growth, and management is guiding to more opportunities ahead.

With Nvidia and AMD signaling sustained chip demand, TSMC looks positioned for rapid earnings growth despite near-term margin pressure.

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Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller sold 47,805 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) in the first quarter of 2026. After the sale, the stake was still worth $167 million at quarter-end, making it the third-largest holding in the Duquesne Family Office portfolio.

Stanley Druckenmiller is worth watching. At Duquesne Capital Management from 1981 to 2010, he delivered roughly 30% annualized returns, with a track record of spotting value early. That matters for investors looking to play the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, since TSMC is the primary chip supplier for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

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AI demand is fueling TSMC's growth

TSMC just posted another strong quarter, underscoring why Druckenmiller still holds a large position in the stock. Revenue climbed nearly 34% year over year and rose 12% from the first quarter. High-performance computing (HPC) -- which includes demand for AI accelerators -- now accounts for 66% of total revenue.

Management doesn't see a near-term slowdown. Third-quarter revenue is projected at about $45 billion, implying another 12% sequential gain, and full-year revenue is expected to grow more than 40% in U.S. dollars.

Nvidia and AMD's outlook supports that momentum. In its fiscal first quarter, Nvidia reported 85% year-over-year revenue growth and still expects cumulative Blackwell- and Rubin-related revenue of $1 trillion from 2025 through 2027. Meanwhile, AMD expects the AI accelerator market to reach $1.4 trillion by 2030, while the market for server central processing units (CPUs) tops $200 billion -- more than 50% growth over the same period.

TSM's valuation is more reasonable after the dip

In the recent Morgan Stanley Hard Lessons interview, Druckenmiller said, "What would be exciting about developing a hedge fund portfolio right now is the one thing I'm sure of -- there's massive disruption and massive change ahead."

TSMC CFO Wendell Huang echoed that sentiment recently, stating the company is "well-positioned to capture the multi-year structural demand from the industry megatrends of 5G, AI, and HPC."

Druckenmiller spotted the AI opportunity early, buying a large stake in Nvidia in 2022, which he later sold to rotate into other tech stocks. In addition to TSMC, he currently holds positions in Intel, Sandisk, and Broadcom, among others, suggesting he sees upside in CPUs, data storage, and custom AI accelerators (XPUs).

One near-term issue: TSMC is ramping up investment in next-generation chip technology, which could pressure gross margins. That could be a near-term drag on earnings, which Druckenmiller might have foreseen in the first quarter when he trimmed the position.

But the recent sell-off in TSMC makes it more attractive. The stock is trading at a reasonable 24 times forward earnings, with analysts projecting annualized earnings growth of about 35% in the years ahead. TSMC makes chips for multiple tech companies, making it one of the best stocks to profit from growing AI infrastructure spending.

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John Ballard has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.