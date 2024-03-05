Stanley cups maker taps Arnold & Porter as defense counsel in lawsuits over lead

By Diana Novak Jones

March 5 (Reuters) - The maker of the popular Stanley cups has hired U.S. law firm Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer as defense counsel in several federal lawsuits that accuse the company of failing to tell customers it uses lead to seal the cups while marketing them as part of a healthy lifestyle, court filings show.

Complex litigation partners James Speyer and E. Alex Beroukhim are representing Seattle-based Pacific Market International, Stanley’s parent company. Speyer has represented retailers like Kohl's Department Stores and 7-Eleven, according to the firm.

Neither Speyer nor Beroukhim immediately responded to requests for comment, nor did representatives for the firm. Representatives at Pacific Market did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The Stanley cups, formally known as the Stanley Quencher cups, retail for between $35 and $50. Recent sales of the cups, driven largely by social media, propelled the 100-year-old, privately held Stanley brand to a 10-fold increase of $750 million in revenue last year, according to CNBC in December.

Court records show at least five proposed class actions are pending in federal courts in Washington, California and North Carolina, claiming Pacific Market International misled consumers by failing to disclose the cups contain lead, a toxic substance. The first lawsuit was filed Feb. 1 in state court in California. Pacific Market has since moved the case to federal court.

The company has acknowledged in a statement posted on its website that there is lead present in the seal for the cup’s vacuum insulation, but it said "no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer nor the contents of the product."

The plaintiffs claim that they would not have purchased the cups had they known that the cups contained lead, arguing that they could have been exposed to the metal. They do not allege that they ingested lead.

The lawsuits seek monetary damages and injunctions barring Stanley from using lead in the cups, among other things.

