Stanley Black's (SWK) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The company reported a loss of 41 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Stanley Black’s net sales of $3.9 billion beat the consensus estimate of $3.8 billion. The top line declined 1.6% year over year due to weakness in the Tools & Outdoor segment.

Segmental Discussion

Revenues from SWK’s primary segment, Tools & Outdoor, totaled $3.3 billion, down approximately 1% year over year. Muted market demand weighed on segmental revenues. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $3.3 billion.



Revenues from the Industrial segment grossed $584.9 million, down 5.1% year over year. Lower volumes in the infrastructure market hurt segmental revenues. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $549.2 million.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Quote

Margin Profile

Stanley Black’s cost of sales decreased 10.8% year over year to $2.8 billion. The gross profit increased 32.7% year over year to $1.1 billion. The gross margin increased 740 basis points (bps) year over year to 28.6%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3.2% year over year to $851.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $342.6 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 93%. The margin increased 440 bps to 8.9%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the first quarter, Stanley Black had cash and cash equivalents of $476.6 million compared with $449.4 million reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2023. The long-term debt balance was $5.6 billion, higher than $6.1 billion reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2023.



In the first three months of 2024, net cash used in operating activities was $431 million compared with $286.3 million cash used in the year-ago period. Capital and software expenditures totaled $65.7 million, down from $68.2 million reported in the year-ago period. Free cash outflow (before dividends) in the year was $496.7 million compared with $354.5 billion free cash outflow a year ago.



In the first three months of 2024, SWK, carrying a current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), paid out dividends worth $121.8 million to its shareholders, up 1.7% from the year-ago period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

2024 Guidance

For 2024, Stanley Black expects adjusted earnings of $3.50-$4.50 per share. The company anticipates earnings of $1.60-$2.85 per share in the year



Stanley Black expects a free cash flow of $0.6-$0.8 billion for 2024.

Performance of Other Industrial Companies

IDEX Corporation’s IEX second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line decreased approximately 10.1%.



IDEX’s net sales of $800.5 million underperformed the consensus estimate of $805 million. The top line also decreased 5.3% year over year.



A. O. Smith Corporation’s AOS second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. The bottom line increased 6% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $978.8 million missed the consensus estimate of $995 million. However, the top line inched up 1% year over year, driven by strong demand for commercial water heaters in North America.



W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW has reported earnings per share of $9.62 in second-quarter fiscal 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.58. The bottom line improved 0.1% year over year.



Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 3.5% year over year to $4.24 billion. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.