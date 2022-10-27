Stanley Black (SWK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results. SWK’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1% and sales beat the same by 0.1%.



In the reported quarter, SWK’s adjusted earnings were 76 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. However, the bottom line decreased 72.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.77.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, Stanley Black’s net sales were $4,119.6 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 9%. The results benefited 16% from acquired assets and 8% from favorable pricing. Foreign currency translation had an adverse impact of 4%, and lower volume affected sales 10%.



SWK’s top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,116 million.



Stanley Black reports net sales under two segments, namely Tools & Outdoor and Industrial. The segmental information is briefly discussed below:



Revenues from Tools & Outdoor totaled $3,494.7 million, rising 9.7% year over year. Acquisitions (Excel and MTD) contributed 18% and pricing added 7% to sales growth, while adverse foreign-currency translations lowered sales 3%. Lower volumes affected 12%.



Revenues from Industrial grossed $624.8 million, increasing 5.3% year over year. The segment gained 5% from higher volumes and 9% from effective pricing. Forex woes had a negative impact of 6% and the Oil & Gas divestiture had a negative effect of 3%.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Stanley Black’s cost of sales increased 21% year over year to $3,101.5 million. The metric represented 75.3% of the quarter’s net sales compared with 67.8% in the year-ago quarter. The gross profit decreased 16.2% to $1,018.1 million. The gross margin decreased 750 basis points (bps) to 24.7%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3.4% year over year to $799.8 million. The metric represented 19.4% of net sales in the reported quarter compared with 20.5% in the year-ago period. Operating profits decreased 50.6% to $218.3 million. The margin declined 640 bps to 5.3%.



The adjusted tax rate in the reported quarter was 1.3%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the third quarter, Stanley Black had cash and cash equivalents of $408.7 million, up 187.6% from $142.1 million reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2021. The long-term debt balance increased 22.9% to $5,350.5 million from $4,353.6 million reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2021.



In the first nine months of 2022, net cash used in operating activities was $2,110.6 million against $291.2 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital and software expenditures totaled $399.9 million, up from $322.5 million reported in the year-ago period. Free cash outflow (before dividends) in the first nine months of the year was $2,510.5 million compared with $31.3 million free cash outflow a year ago.



During the same time period, Stanley Black spent $72.1 million net of cash acquired on business buyouts. SWK paid out dividends worth $345.8 million to its shareholders, down 0.5% from the year-ago period. Purchases of common stock for treasury were $2,318.7 compared with $20.1 million in the year-ago period.

Outlook

Stanley Black revised its outlook for 2022. The company now anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $4.15-$4.65 per share compared with $5.00-$6.00 per share guided previously. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 adjusted earnings stands at $5.46.

Earnings are predicted to be 10 cents-80 cents per share compared with 80 cents-$2.05 anticipated earlier. The difference between 2022 EPS and adjusted EPS guidance is $3.85-$4.05, which includes acquisition-related and other charges.



Free cash flow is expected to be $0.3 to $0.6 billion for fourth-quarter 2022.

