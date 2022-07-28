Stanley Black (SWK) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK reported lackluster second-quarter 2022 results. SWK’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.5% and sales lagged the same by 7.9%.



In the reported quarter, SWK’s adjusted earnings were $1.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12. The bottom line decreased 42.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.08. Lower volume, supply-chain restrictions and cost inflation were spoilsports in the quarter.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, Stanley Black’s net sales were $4,393 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 16%. The results benefited 24% from acquired assets and 7% from favorable pricing. Foreign currency translation had an adverse impact of 2%, and lower volume affected sales 13% due to lower demand in the Tools & Outdoor segment.



SWK’s top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,770 million.



Stanley Black reports net sales under two segments, namely Tools & Outdoor and Industrial. The segmental information is briefly discussed below:



Revenues from Tools & Outdoor totaled $3,745 million, rising 17% year over year. Acquisitions (Excel and MTD) contributed 28% and pricing added 7% to sales growth, while adverse foreign-currency translations lowered sales 2%. Lower volumes affected 16%.



Revenues from Industrial grossed $648 million, increasing 8% year over year. The segment gained 4% from higher volumes and 8% from effective pricing. Forex woes had a negative impact of 5%.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Stanley Black’s cost of sales increased 30.7% year over year to $3,185.9 million. The metric represented 72.5% of the quarter’s net sales compared with 64.2% in the year-ago quarter. The gross profit decreased 11.4% to $1,207.1 million. The gross margin decreased 830 basis points (bps) to 27.5% due to decreasing demand, supply-chain issues and commodity inflation.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11.2% year over year to $852.7 million. The metric represented 19.4% of net sales in the reported quarter compared with 20.2% in the year-ago period. Operating profits decreased 40.4% to $354.4 million. The margin declined 760 bps to 8.1%.



The adjusted tax rate in the reported quarter was 3.9%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the second quarter, Stanley Black had cash and cash equivalents of $282.3 million, up 98.7% from $142.1 million reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2021. The long-term debt balance increased 22.9% to $5,351.8 million from $4,353.6 million reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2021.



In the first six months of 2022, net cash used in operating activities was $1,685 million compared with $286.6 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital and software expenditures totaled $285.5 million, up from $193.4 million. Free cash outflow in the first six months of the year was $1,970.5 million against $93.2 million free cash inflow a year ago.



During the first six months of 2022, Stanley Black spent $45.6 million net of cash acquired on business buyouts. SWK paid out dividends worth $230.3 million to its shareholders, up 3.9% from the year-ago period’s level. Purchases of common stock for treasury were $2,314.1 compared with $17.3 million in the year-ago period.

Outlook

For 2022, Stanley Black anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $5.00-$6.00 compared with $9.50-$10.50 guided previously. Earnings are predicted to be 80 cents-$2.05 per share compared with $7.20-$8.30 anticipated earlier.



Free cash flow is expected to be $0.4-$1 billion and cash generation is expected to be $1.0- $1.5 billion for the whole year.

