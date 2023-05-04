Stanley Black (SWK) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK reported mixed first-quarter 2023 results. SWK’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43.8%. However, sales missed the same by 1.8%.



In the reported quarter, SWK incurred a loss of 41 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 73 cents per share. Our estimate for first-quarter adjusted earnings was a loss of 76 cents per share. The bottom line decreased 119.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.10.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, Stanley Black’s net sales were $3,931.8 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. The results benefited 2% from favorable pricing. Foreign currency translation had an adverse impact of 2%, divestitures had a negative impact of 1% and lower volume affected sales 11%.



SWK’s top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,002 million. Our estimate for net sales in the reported quarter was $3,939.1 million.



Stanley Black reports net sales under two segments, namely Tools & Outdoor and Industrial. The segmental information is briefly discussed below:



Revenues from the Tools & Outdoor segment totaled $3,315.4 million, decreasing 12.8% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $3,342.0 million. Pricing added 2% to sales growth, while adverse foreign-currency translations lowered sales 2%. Lower volumes affected 13%.



Revenues from the Industrial segment grossed $616.4 million, decreasing 4.7% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $597.0 million. The segment gained 5% from effective pricing. Forex woes had a negative impact of 3% and lower volumes had a negative effect of 2%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Quote

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Stanley Black’s cost of sales decreased 1.5% year over year to $3,096.3 million. The metric represented 78.8% of the quarter’s net sales, compared with 70.6% in the year-ago quarter. The gross profit decreased 36% to $835.5 million. The gross margin decreased 810 basis points (bps) to 21.2%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 14.1% year over year to $825.1 million. The metric represented 21% of net sales in the reported quarter, compared with 21.6% in the year-ago period. Operating profit was $10.4 million in the quarter, compared with $345.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The margin declined 700 bps to 0.3%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the first quarter, Stanley Black had cash and cash equivalents of $387.6 million, down 2% from $395.6 million reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2022. The long-term debt balance increased 14% to $6,101.1 million from $5,352.9 million reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2022.



In the first three months of 2023, net cash used in operating activities was $286.3 million, compared with $1,241.1 million cash used in the year-ago period. Capital and software expenditures totaled $68.2 million, down from $139.8 million reported in the year-ago period. Free cash outflow (before dividends) in the year was $354.5 million, compared with $1,380.9 million free cash outflow a year ago.



During the same time period, Stanley Black did not spend any cash on business buyouts. SWK paid out dividends worth $119.8 million to its shareholders, up 3% from the year-ago period. Purchases of common stock for treasury were $4.8 million compared with $2,313 million in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance

Stanley Black anticipates earnings in the range of breakeven to $2.00 per share in 2023. The bottom line is expected to be in the range of a loss of $1.65 per share to earnings of 60 cents per share compared with the prior guidance of a loss of $1.65 to earnings of 85 cents per share.



Free cash flow is expected to be $0.5 billion to $1.0 billion for 2023.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SWK currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



IR’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 8.5%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s 2023 earnings have increased 3.3%. The stock has rallied 6.3% in the past six months.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2023 (ending June 2023) earnings have increased 0.5%. The stock has gained 7.5% in the past six months.



Allegion plc ALLE presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ALLE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 12.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Allegion’s earnings estimates have increased 4.1% for 2023. The stock has gained 1.7% in the past six months.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.