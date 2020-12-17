Stanley Black (SWK) Hikes Scenario Planning Assumptions, Shares Up

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK yesterday disclosed positive revisions in its scenario planning assumptions, originally communicated along with the third-quarter earnings results released on Oct 27. These upgrades are reflective of impressive demand for products.



It is worth mentioning here that the company’s shares gained 1.76% yesterday, ending the trading session at $179.44.

Inside the Headlines

As disclosed, demand is solid for the Industrial segment’s Attachment Tools and Engineered Fastening. Also, the Tools & Storage segment’s businesses in Europe, North America and emerging markets are flourishing, while retail POS in the United States has gained strength. The company noted that healthy product demand will boost its operating leverage in the fourth quarter.



Backed by these tailwinds, Stanley Black anticipates its organic sales to increase nearly 10% in the fourth quarter. This scenario planning assumption is above 3-5% stated earlier. In addition, it predicts year-over-year dollar growth in operating margin to be 7-9% for 2020, up from the earlier mentioned mid-single-digit growth.



Free cash flow is anticipated to be in excess of $1 billion in 2020, higher than the previously mentioned $800-$900 million.



Stanley Black is slated to release its fourth-quarter results on Jan 28, 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $2.76, suggesting an increase of 14% from the two-month-ago number. Notably, six upward revisions in estimates have been recorded in the past 60 days.



Also, the company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues pegged at $3.95 billion for the fourth quarter suggests year-over-year growth of 6.3%.

Zacks Rank, Estimates and Price Performance

With a $28.3-billion market capitalization, Stanley Black currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It is poised to gain from solid product offerings, surge in the e-commerce business, buyout activities and cost-control measures. However, challenges thrown by the pandemic as well as risks related to movements in foreign currencies and tariffs are concerning.



In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 11.9% as compared with the industry’s growth of 13.1%.









Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $8.47 for 2020 and $9.46 for 2021, reflecting growth of 7.4% and 3.4% from the respective 60-day-ago figures.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Industrial Products sector are Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC, EnPro Industries, Inc. NPO and Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. LECO. All these companies currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for these companies improved for the current year. Also, its earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 77.55% for Altra Industrial, 109.38% for EnPro and 39.24% for Lincoln Electric.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK): Free Stock Analysis Report



EnPro Industries (NPO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.