Stanley Black (SWK) Hikes Q2 Organic Sales View, Stock Up

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK yesterday provided an update on its second-quarter revenues, while taking part in JPMorgan Homebuilding & Building Products conference.



The indication of a rise in the expectation for second-quarter revenues has lifted sentiments for the stock, as is evident from a 1% increase in the company’s share price. The closing trade price for the stock was $121.89 yesterday.



Stanley Black noted that its shipments fell just 25% in the first seven weeks of second-quarter 2020. This reflects an improvement from a 40% decline in shipments in the first four weeks of the quarter.



It mentioned that retail POS in North America strengthened through the first seven weeks of the second quarter. Also, the security business has performed well so far in the second quarter, having declined less than what was experienced in the first four weeks.



Considering the above-mentioned improvements, the company now expects an organic sales decline of 20-30% for the second quarter. This marks an improvement from a 35-45% decline anticipated earlier (communicated on Apr 30).



Also, the company reiterated that the safety of its supply-chain partners and workers along with the continuity of businesses remains the top priority now. It further added that it is poised to benefit from favorable e-commerce trends, the popularity of Craftsman products and rollout of products.



Further, it mentioned that cost-reduction measures announced in April 2020 include four categories — indirect costs, compensation areas, benefits and deflation. The cost-saving actions are expected to yield annualized savings of $1 billion.



For the second quarter of 2020, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 11 cents, reflecting a decline of 94.2% from the 30-day-ago figure. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.34 billion, suggesting a decline of 37.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



Stanley Black, with a market capitalization of $18.6 billion, currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The company is exposed to the adverse impacts of the pandemic. Also, it withdrew projections for 2020. Further, the company faces risks from forex woes and tariffs.



In the past three months, Stanley Black’s shares have moved down 22.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 21.2%.











Also, a decline in earnings estimates reflects bearish sentiments for the company’s prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $5.03 for 2020 and $6.75 for 2021, reflecting declines of 35.2% and 25% from the respective 30-day-ago figures.



