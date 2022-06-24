Stanley Black (SWK) Down 48% in a Year: What's Hurting It?

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK have lost 48% compared with the industry’s decline of 42.6% over the past year. The decrease in share price primarily reflects the adverse impacts of tough end-market conditions and other challenges weighing on its operational performance.



The currently Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) SWK has a market capitalization of $16.1 billion.

Headwinds

Stanley Black is experiencing persistent softness in the engineered fastening business due to weak automotive and infrastructure end markets. Also, a downslide in new residential construction, repair & remodeling and commercial construction end markets might be concerning for SWK’s performance in the quarters ahead.



Cost woes and expense inflation pose a concern. In the first quarter of 2022, Stanley Black’s cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses expanded 34.7% and 33.5%, respectively, year over year. SWK predicts commodity, currency and other higher cost-related headwinds to be $1.4 billion in 2022, higher than $700 million reported in 2021. The effects of supply-chain restrictions are likely to continue draining its margins and profitability in the near term.



SWK’s profitability can be hurt by a highly leveraged balance sheet. While exiting the first quarter of 2022, Stanley Black’s long-term debt remained high at $5,355.5 million, increasing 23% sequentially. SWK’s cash and cash equivalents were $165.8 million, which seem unimpressive considering its heavy debt load. Further, higher debt levels can raise SWK’s financial obligations and hurt profitability.



Stanley Black is exposed to unfavorable foreign currency movements, given its widespread presence in the international markets. In the first quarter, forex woes hampered SWK’s sales 2% on a year-over-year basis. The performance of its overseas business might be depressed by a stronger U.S. dollar in the quarters ahead.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWK’s 2022 earnings has declined from $12.12 to $9.96 on six downward estimate revisions against none upward. Over the same time frame, the consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has decreased from $13.50 to $11.16 on five southward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the industrial products sector are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.4%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 5.9% for fiscal 2022 (ending June 2022) in the past 60 days. The stock has rallied 1.2% in the past year.



RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL presently has a Zacks Rank of 1. ROLL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average.



ROLL’s earnings estimates have increased 9.7% for fiscal 2023 (ending March 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have declined 13.2% in the past year.



Nordson Corporation NDSN presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, NDSN’s earnings estimates have increased 3% for 2022. The stock has declined 9.7% in the past year.





