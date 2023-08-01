Stanley Black (SWK) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Narrows '23 Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 38 cents per share. The bottom line decreased 106.2% year over year from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.77 per share due to lower sales.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, Stanley Black’s net sales were $4,158.9 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. The Oil & Gas divestiture had a negative impact of 1% and lower volume affected sales 5%. However, the results benefited 1% from favorable pricing.



SWK’s top line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,122 million.



Stanley Black reports net sales under two segments, namely Tools & Outdoor and Industrial. The segmental information is briefly discussed below:



Revenues from the Tools & Outdoor segment totaled $3,542.2 million, decreasing 5.4% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $3,465.4 million. Lower volumes affected sales 13% while pricing added 1% to sales growth.



Revenues from the Industrial segment grossed $616.7 million, decreasing 4.8% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $631.4 million. Forex woes had a negative impact of 1%, the Oil & Gas divestiture had an adverse impact of 7% and lower volumes had a negative effect of 1%. However, the segment gained 4% from effective pricing.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Stanley Black’s cost of sales increased 1.3% year over year to $3,226.8 million. The gross profit decreased 22.8% to $932.1 million. The gross margin decreased 510 basis points (bps) to 22.4%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 1.8% year over year to $837.3 million. Operating profit was $94.8 million in the quarter, compared with $354.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The margin declined 580 bps to 2.3%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the second quarter, Stanley Black had cash and cash equivalents of $391.4 million, compared with $395.6 million reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2022. The long-term debt balance was $6,099.9 million, higher than $5,352.9 million reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2022.



In the first six months of 2023, net cash used in operating activities was $21.9 million, compared with $1,685.0 million cash used in the year-ago period. Capital and software expenditures totaled $136.5 million, down from $285.5 million reported in the year-ago period. Free cash outflow (before dividends) in the year was $158.4 million, compared with $1,970.5 million free cash outflow a year ago.



SWK paid out dividends worth $239.5 million to its shareholders, up 4% from the year-ago period. Purchases of common stock for treasury were $5.6 million, compared with $2,314.1 million in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance Narrowed

Stanley Black anticipates earnings in the range of a loss of $1.25 per share to a loss of 50 cents per share for 2023, compared with a loss of $1.65 per share to earnings of 60 cents per share predicted earlier. Adjusted earnings are expected to be 70 cents-$1.30 per share, compared with the prior guidance of $0.00- $2.00 per share. The midpoint of the guided range — $1.00 — lies above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share.



Free cash flow is expected to be $0.6 billion to $0.9 billion for 2023, compared with $0.5 billion to $1.0 billion predicted earlier.

