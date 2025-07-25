Stanley Black Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 29, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this New Britain, CT-based tool maker’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.99 billion, indicating a decline of 0.9% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at 38 cents per share. The figure indicates a decline of 65.1% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



The consensus estimate for earnings has been stable over the past 30 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 18.4%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Stanley Black before the announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped SWK’s Quarterly Performance

Stanley Black’s Tools & Outdoor segment’s results are expected to benefit from the solid momentum in the Engineered Fastening business, driven by strength in its DEWALT business and robust demand for several brands like POWERSHIFT, Construction Jack and TOUGHSYSTEM. We expect the Tools & Outdoor segment’s revenues to increase 1.6% year over year to $3.58 billion.



SWK’s cost-reduction program is likely to have supported its bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. The company is expected to have put up a healthy margin performance, aided by supply-chain transformation and inventory reduction efforts. We anticipate SWK’s EBITDA margin to be 6%, indicating an expansion of 70 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



However, persistent softness in the automotive end market, owing to headwinds in the global automotive OEM light vehicle production, is likely to have impacted the Industrial segment’s performance. Also, the divestiture of SWK’s infrastructure business is likely to weigh on the segment’s year-over-year top-line results. We expect the Industrial segment’s revenues to decline 10.3% year over year to $444.9 million.



Escalating costs of sales and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses are likely to weigh on the company’s bottom-line results. For the quarter under review, we anticipate SG&A expenses to be $887.3 million, indicating a 10.8% increase from the year-earlier level.



Given the company’s extensive geographic presence, its operations are subject to foreign exchange headwinds. A stronger U.S. dollar is likely to have hurt Stanley Black's overseas business.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Stanley Black this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Stanley Black has an Earnings ESP of +18.80% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at 45 cents, which is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Stanley Black presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies within the broader Industrial Products sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 30.



Illinois Tool’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3%.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.



Eaton’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.9%.



Emerson Electric Co. EMR has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 2025) results on Aug. 6.



Emerson’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.4%.

