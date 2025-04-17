Stocks

Stanley Black & Decker's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

April 17, 2025 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

With a market cap of $9.1 billion, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Founded in 1843, the New Britain, Connecticut-based company is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 30, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect SWK to report a profit of $0.68 per share, up 21.4% from a profit of $0.56 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in all of the past four quarters, which is impressive. In the previous quarter, it reported an EPS of $1.49, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 16.4%, driven by solid gross margin growth and strong cash generation.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the current year, analysts expect SWK to report EPS of $5.14, up 17.9% from $4.36 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, analysts expect its earnings to surge 23.9% year-over-year to $6.37 per share in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Over the past year, SWK shares have tanked 37%, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX4.4% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI2.4% surge over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

SWK shares dropped 1.2% following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 5. The company reported a revenue of $3.7 billion for the quarter, mainly driven by a growth in its DEWALT and portions of engineered fastening and a 120-basis-point increase in its gross margin, which amounted to 30.8%. 

Moreover, analysts remain moderately bullish about SWK stock’s future prospects, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, six recommend a “Strong Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold,” and two suggest a “Strong Sell.” SWK's mean price of $95.38 implies a premium of 67.9% from its prevailing price level.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLI
SWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.