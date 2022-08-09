Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE:SWK) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.80 on the 20th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Stanley Black & Decker's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Stanley Black & Decker was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 94.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:SWK Historic Dividend August 9th 2022

Stanley Black & Decker Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $1.64, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $3.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.9% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Stanley Black & Decker has seen earnings per share falling at 4.3% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Stanley Black & Decker is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Stanley Black & Decker (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Is Stanley Black & Decker not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

