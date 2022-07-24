Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE:SWK) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has announced that the dividend on 20th of September will be increased to $0.80, which will be 1.3% higher than last year's payment of $0.79 which covered the same period. This will take the annual payment to 2.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Stanley Black & Decker's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Stanley Black & Decker's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 58.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 25%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:SWK Historic Dividend July 24th 2022

Stanley Black & Decker Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.64 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.8% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Stanley Black & Decker hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. While growth may be thin on the ground, Stanley Black & Decker could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Stanley Black & Decker will make a great income stock. While Stanley Black & Decker is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Stanley Black & Decker you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. Is Stanley Black & Decker not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

