Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE:SWK) earnings have declined over year, contributing to shareholders 44% loss

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) share price slid 45% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 16%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 26% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 22% in the last three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 13% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

While the last year has been tough for Stanley Black & Decker shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Stanley Black & Decker had to report a 14% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 45% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:SWK Earnings Per Share Growth July 20th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Stanley Black & Decker's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 16% in the twelve months, Stanley Black & Decker shareholders did even worse, losing 44% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Stanley Black & Decker is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

