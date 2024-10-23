News & Insights

Stocks

Stanley Black & Decker Welcomes New Board Member

October 23, 2024 — 06:30 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stanley Black & Decker ( (SWK) ) has issued an update.

John L. Garrison, Jr., former CEO of Terex Corporation, has joined the Stanley Black & Decker Board of Directors, bringing over 30 years of experience in transforming global operations. His expertise in financial and human capital strategies is set to enhance the company’s focus on organic growth and long-term shareholder returns. Garrison’s leadership background spans roles at Terex, Bell Helicopter, and the U.S. Army, making him a valuable addition to Stanley Black & Decker’s mission of driving operational excellence.

Learn more about SWK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.