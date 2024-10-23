Stanley Black & Decker Welcomes New Board Member

Stanley Black & Decker ( (SWK) ) has issued an update.

John L. Garrison, Jr., former CEO of Terex Corporation, has joined the Stanley Black & Decker Board of Directors, bringing over 30 years of experience in transforming global operations. His expertise in financial and human capital strategies is set to enhance the company’s focus on organic growth and long-term shareholder returns. Garrison’s leadership background spans roles at Terex, Bell Helicopter, and the U.S. Army, making him a valuable addition to Stanley Black & Decker’s mission of driving operational excellence.

