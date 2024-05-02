Stanley Black & Decker Turns To Profit In Q1, Beats Estimates; Maintains FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter earnings were $19.5 million, compared to loss of $187.8 million in the same period last year.

Eearnings per share were $0.13, compared to prior year's loss of $1.26. Adjusted earnings were $84.2 million or $0.56 per share for the period, compared to loss of $60.6 million or $0.41 per share a year ago.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $ 0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue declined to $3.87 billion from last year's $3.93 billion.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect earnings per share of $1.60 to $2.85, and adjusted earnings per share of $3.50 to $4.50.

The Street is expecting earnings of $4.15 per share for the year.

Donald Allan, Jr., Stanley Black & Decker's President & CEO, said, "Looking forward, we expect mixed demand trends to persist across our businesses in 2024, and we are driving supply chain cost improvements designed to expand margins, deliver earnings growth and generate strong cash flow. At the same time, the long-term growth and market share gains we are focused on achieving will be driven by introducing exciting new products within our most powerful brands designed to deliver enhanced productivity for end users.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Stanley Black & Decker shares were gaining around 1.2 percent to trade at $92.98.

