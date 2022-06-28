Stanley Black & Decker To Divest Oil & Gas Business To Pipeline Technique

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) announced Tuesday it has signed a definitive agreement for the sale of its STANLEY Oil & Gas business to Pipeline Technique Ltd., a leading provider of solutions to the energy industry. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

STANLEY Oil & Gas encompasses pipeline services and equipment businesses including CRC-Evans Pipeline International, Pipeline Induction Heat Ltd. and STANLEY Inspection, which generated combined revenues of approximately $140 million in 2021.

The proposed transaction further advances Stanley Black & Decker's portfolio transformation and strategic commitment to streamlining the company to focus on its core Tools & Outdoor and Industrial businesses.

Stanley Black & Decker expects to incur a pre-tax, non-cash charge of approximately $125 to $200 million related to the write-down of the Oil & Gas net assets, which will be excluded from adjusted earnings.

The results of the Oil & Gas business will remain in continuing operations and will not be reclassified as discontinued operations. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.