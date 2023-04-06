Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) closed at $74.29, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the tool company had lost 11.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stanley Black & Decker as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, Stanley Black & Decker is projected to report earnings of -$0.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 134.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4 billion, down 10.09% from the prior-year quarter.

SWK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $16.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -82.03% and -4.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stanley Black & Decker should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Stanley Black & Decker is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Stanley Black & Decker has a Forward P/E ratio of 89.54 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.86.

Investors should also note that SWK has a PEG ratio of 9.95 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SWK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.